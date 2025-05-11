A MAN ON TRIAL FOR MALFEASANCE SHOULD BE QUIET

The Member of Parliament for Long Island Adrian Gibson is on trial for multiple counts of public malfeasance and bribery. The trial is ongoing. He has no future in politics because of the trial and should really be circumspect about the things that he is saying publicly. In fact, he should be quiet. Yet there he was in the press last week, being quoted from a statement he made in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 7 May 2025. He said that the people of Long Island were tired of being fooled by promises of projects that never come to fruition. This was a pot shot at a deal that was announced for a private development in South Long Island that has not yet come into being. What he forgets though is that the roads in Long Island have all been done by the PLP. He forgets that the new airport is being designed and should be commenced shortly. This was something, he and his government faithfully promised those people in Long Island to do and the FNM and his representation failed to do. All the more reason for him to simply be quiet and not embarrass himself.