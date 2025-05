A NEW POPE

The Bahamas government has sent a note of congratulations on the appointment of the new Pope Leo XIV who replaces the late Pope Francis. The new Pope is said to have some African ancestry. He is an American citizen but has spent much of his priesthood in Peru in South America. He takes the name of the pope who called for the abolition of slavery. The choice was made on Thursday 8th May 2025. He is 69 years old.