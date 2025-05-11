PINTARD’S FASCINATION WITH THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT ACT

The FNM passed the Public Procurement Act while it was in office. This was part of their political effort to show that they were cleaning up the imaginary corruption in The Bahamas. The PLP knew that all this act would do is protect the wealthy contractors who were the FNM’s friends and benefactors. The PLP argued that it would not support the act if it were not possible to have single source contracting. This was the PLP’s version of affirmative action to allow people who would never get a chance in the normal bidding process to get a step up. Michael Pintard is making a bunch of noise over it and has now called for the Auditor General to investigate the awarding of the contracts. Investigate all you want. The PLP should continue to do single source contracts. It is one way to help our people get a step up in this economy that is hostile to poor people.