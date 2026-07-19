A MINISTER OF THE GOVERNMENT SPEAKS OUT ON BPL

There was a torrent of comments last week on line about the fact that Pia Glover Rolle, the Minister for the Public Service and MP for Golden Gates wrote a letter to the officials at BPL complaining about the lack of response to her constituents being without power for three days. She was obviously livid. The letter became public when shared by her constituents. That was immediately pounced upon by Opposition forces and social media and the legacy press to suggest that there is some cleavage within the PLP that is tearing the party apart. People should not read into this more than it is. This was simply an MP expressing frustration that all of us share about the apparent inability of BPL to service the needs of New Providence and what appears to be an insensitivity to the discomfort. By week’s end the Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis indicated that she understood the suffering and has asked the officials at BPL to be more responsive and communicative. In addition, there is the issue of the company in charge of the grid repairs. They are not answerable it appears to anyone in a timely fashion and the public is now questioning their competence. Whatever the reason though, we hope that it is fixed and fixed quickly.