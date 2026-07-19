THE SPECULATION ABOUT THE PLANE CRASH

The social media posts were filled with speculation about what caused the crash of the plane in which ten souls lost their lives flying to an Independence Day event in North Andros. The authorities have not determined a cause of the crash but an expensive re-creation was posted on YouTube and the finds are that for some reason the plane on its final turn to land lost its air speed below the required 70 knots to keep the plane in the air. If that turns out to be true as the radar data shows then they say there are only two probable causes: pilot error, flying a plane at full weight and pulling back the speed too much, or engine failure. We await the outcome but the talk around North Andros is that many pilots slow the speed of their aircraft deliberately to save on fuel and thus make more money when they fly people across the pond in their illegal taxi plane business. There is a call now for greater regulation of these services once again. Here is the summary of where we are with the accident investigation:

AAIA Investigation into July 10, 2026 Flamingo Air Crash Near San Andros

The Bahamas’ Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) is leading the investigation into the fatal July 10, 2026 crash of a Flamingo Air Cessna 402C (registration C6‑FLX) that killed all 10 people on board flymag.com+1.

Accident Overview

Route: Short inter-island flight from Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) to San Andros Airport (SAQ) on North Andros flymag.com.

Short inter-island flight from Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) to San Andros Airport (SAQ) on North Andros flymag.com. Departure: Around 12:30 p.m. local time from NAS ZNS BAHAMAS.

Around 12:30 p.m. local time from NAS ZNS BAHAMAS. Final Contact: ATC communication ended at 12:48 p.m. ZNS BAHAMAS +1 .

ATC communication ended at 12:48 p.m. ZNS BAHAMAS . Impact: Aircraft struck trees and came to rest in a heavily wooded area about 1 nautical mile west of runway 1‑2 at SAQ ZNS BAHAMAS +1 .

Aircraft struck trees and came to rest in a heavily wooded area about 1 nautical mile west of runway 1‑2 at SAQ ZNS BAHAMAS . Configuration at Impact: Landing gear and flaps extended, indicating the plane was configured for landing ZNS BAHAMAS +1 .

Landing gear and flaps extended, indicating the plane was configured for landing ZNS BAHAMAS . Wreckage: Found in pine forest near the airport, not in the Tongue of the Ocean flymag.com.

Found in pine forest near the airport, not in the Tongue of the Ocean flymag.com. Survivor: One occupant survived the crash but died shortly afterward from injuries ZNS BAHAMAS+1.

Preliminary Findings

Cause: Not yet determined. AAIA is in the on‑scene data gathering phase and cannot release a probable cause within the first four days Jamaica Observer.

Not yet determined. AAIA is in the and cannot release a probable cause within the first four days Jamaica Observer. Investigation Scope: Review of maintenance records, pilot records, ATC communications, weather data, fuel uplift, witness statements, and human factors ZNS BAHAMAS.

Review of maintenance records, pilot records, ATC communications, weather data, fuel uplift, witness statements, and human factors ZNS BAHAMAS. No Distress Call: No verified distress or emergency call was made flymag.com.

No verified distress or emergency call was made flymag.com. No Flight Data Recorders: Cessna 402C aircraft are not required to carry them, limiting data access Jamaica Observer.

Regulatory Action

Flamingo Air Suspension: The Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas has suspended the airline’s Air Operator Certificate as a precautionary measure following this crash and a separate earlier‑day incident involving another Flamingo Air aircraft flymag.com +1 .

The Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas has suspended the airline’s Air Operator Certificate as a precautionary measure following this crash and a separate earlier‑day incident involving another Flamingo Air aircraft flymag.com . Status: Suspension is not a finding of negligence or systemic failure; it is a safety precaution while the AAIA completes its investigation flymag.com.

Next Steps

AAIA Chief Investigator Kendal Dorsett Jr. emphasized adherence to international investigation standards and prioritizing timely, accurate information for victims’ families ZNS BAHAMAS. The final probable cause report is expected within 12 months Jamaica Observer.

If you need updates, follow AAIA press briefings or official Bahamian aviation authority statements.