A MISTAKE NOT TO SHOW UP

Michael Pintard and his followers in the FNM were delighting themselves in their silly and petulant decision not to show up at the signing of the Heads of Agreement for the new hotel to be constructed in Grand Bahama. All their constituents were there, the investors were there. What a wonderful opportunity they had to come and mix and mingle. They were missing in action and absent from the table. Then they issued a statement saying they wanted to know the details. Ah my. You should have been there. Well Labour Day is coming and the PLP plans both in Grand Bahama and in Nassau to have a major presence to launch the Brave Blue Wave for election 2026. Let’s see of the FNM is ready to come to this dance or will they be missing in action again.