SOME BAD POLICEMEN CONTINUE TO EMBARRASS

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is once again forced by the stupidity of some corrupt officers to suspend a member of the force when a note was released that showed that he by his own admission, was involved in sabotaging a drug deal and may even have been involved in a murder. How stupid can you be in this age? It is bad enough doing crooked stuff but knowing the era of taped conversations you actually allow yourself to be taped saying foolish things. Throw the book at him. Without naming the officer, the Commissioner of Police announced he had been suspended from duty.