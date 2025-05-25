TRUMP’S LOW BLOW AT BAHAMIANS AT HARVARD

File photo taken of Pablo Smith with the gift of a saxophone from Prime Minister Philip Davis as he set out for Harvard University 10 July 2024

There is a young Bahamian young man at Harvard by the name of Pablo Smith. He was entered into the class of 2028. He got a full scholarship because of his academic ability. Hundreds of international students have tried this path to one of the world’s top universities. Yet now that is all imperiled because of a decision that can best be described as confounding by the US administration that seems set on an ideological warfare without regard to the impact that it has on people who have nothing to do with their ideological warfare. The US government suspended Harvard’s right to enroll foreign students. This is a bad and unfair decision. Harvard has asked for and obtained a temporary restraining order and the hearing of the matter will continue on 29 May 2025. The US is intent under these people of undercutting their reputations and ruining the image of their country as a place of common sense.