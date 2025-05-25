LAND LAW REFORM

In 1968 Lynden Pindling was elected with his most popular victory ever. In the speech from the throne, the Governor promised that land reform would be coming. That never came during the Pindling administrations. Now it’s Brave Davis’ turn and two generations later, the PLP is seeking to tackle the problem of land titles in The Bahamas. The Land Registration Bill and the Land Adjudication Bill threatens to do that if passed and brought into force. The Prime Minister described it at a seminar of Parliamentarians as a revolution in land law. We agree. Land purchases take too long here and you are never certain whether you in fact have a good title to land. These bills should solve the problems of conveyancing.