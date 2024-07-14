A MOTHER’S GRIEF MAKES FALSE ATTACKS ON THE BAHAMAS

On Thursday 11 July 2024, a series of excerpts in the media of an interview with the relatives of a transgender woman from Chicago named Taylor Casey were published far and wide. Even the local broadcast stations published this prejudicial interview which ended up making false and defamatory accusations against the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Taylor Casey came to The Bahamas on holiday and to spend time at the Yoga Retreat. At some point, she wandered off on her own and was never seen again. She has a history of being bipolar. Her own family said that she was often depressed and there is a report that she wrote a suicide note in her diary. A search was done and nothing has been found, save her telephone in the deep waters off Paradise Island. She has disappeared. The evidence is that or suggests that a bi-polar individual simply wandered off and drowned by misadventure or deliberately ended her life. The mother and the sister in the face of this grief feel empowered to simply spout off any nonsense that comes to their heads about the investigation, accusing the Royal Bahamas Police Force of corruption simply because the head of the Criminal Detective Unit’s former head has been suspended but for something completely different than this investigation. He was in no way involved in it. The Bahamian police have always called upon outside expertise when it is needed and the FBI and the American government have been fully involved in the investigation. The person simply cannot be found. People and their families simply do not want to take responsibility for their own actions and those of their relatives which may sometimes lead to misadventure. It is always someone else’s fault. That is the evidence in this case, nothing more or less. The search will soon have to be abandoned because there is no further evidence and it has nothing to do with police corruption. We understand grief but that is not an excuse to talk nonsense.