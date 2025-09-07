A PASSAGE TO AFRICA FOR THE CARICOM/AU SUMMIT

Prime Minister Philip Davis travelled to Addis Abba, Ethiopia, the home of the African Union on Saturday 7 September 2025. The purpose of the trip was to attend the one of kind summit between the African Union and the leaders of the diaspora of Africans around the world, and in particular those of CARICOM. He was accompanied by the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell and his special envoy Deputy Speaker of the House Sylvanus Petty MP and High Commissioner to CARICOM Leslia Miller Brice.