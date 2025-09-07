MINNIS IS GOING FOR THE WHOLE HOG

Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is getting closer and closer to a break publicly with the Free National Movement that has denied him a nomination for the constituency of Killarney for which he is the incumbent. He has said that he will run. Last week after Senator Michaela Barnett Ellis got the FNM nomination, effectively delisting him, and she said that she expects him to support her, he had a reply. He said to The Tribune that he would be running and he would be voting for himself. Word is that he is awaiting the report of the Constituencies Commission on the boundaries before making his ultimate announcement.