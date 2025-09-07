CARICOM STUNNED BY U.S. BOMBING IN THE CARIBBEAN SEA

On Monday 1 September 2025, the US Secretary of State posted on his X account that the US had blown what they say was a drug ship out of the waters in the southern Caribbean. The video soon followed and it appeared that the ship was evaporated by US fire from above. It called into question whether this was controlled by human hands or this was an explosion controlled by algorithms. The CARICOM Foreign Ministers met and chewed over the announcement the week before that the US was using five navy ships, a nuclear submarine and marines at the ready to combat drug smuggling. Then the crowing from Mr. Rubio followed by the boasts of this boss Donald Trump. The ethical questions abound but quite apart from that of killing fishermen out to get their commercial catch by mistake, there is the notion of this being a pretext for invading Venezuela. The Americans have an obsession with Nicolas Maduro, the President of Venezuela and have put a 50 million dollars bounty on his head, without any evidence to support what they allege about him and his connection drug trafficking into the United States. CELAC, the Latin American and Caribbean group, could not come to a consensus on a statement to denounce the deployment. Trinidad and Argentina say they support it the US intervention. That was the end of that. CARICOM has been silent even as they tout what they say is a zone of peace in the Caribbean sea. The Americans say this is not about invasion but you know we have seen this script before. 11 people were killed and the experts say this was a clear violation of international law and the treaties to which the U S is a party.