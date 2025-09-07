TOO MANY GUN LICENCES

In the past ten years, there has been an avalanche of gun crimes in The Bahamas. This is largely fed by the unfettered import of guns from the United States and the lack of cooperation from the US government to stop the smuggling of weapons into The Bahamas. That is the illegal gun trade. But there is in our view a legal gun trade that is feeding the problem. There is also an avalanche of gun licences to every businessman who says that they feel threatened. But the experts will tell you that all these people who are granted licences for hand guns are only setting up to shoot themselves or kill some innocent persons. The gun does nothing more than give you some psychological comfort. Otherwise it’s a waste of time. We hope the Commissioner of Police starts revoking some of these licences that should never have been issued.