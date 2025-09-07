THE CHANGES COMING IN THE PLP

With the general elections coming up, the press is full of speculation about who will be running for office. The question is after 2026 what kind of organization will the PLP be? The newcomers are wealthy and have considerable business influence and experience. The PLP is a party that was born out of the social justice policies of the Catholic Church in the 20th century. How will those things change if the newcomers are allowed in? It is fine to do what it necessary to win elections but a party must be true to its principles. The newcomers therefore have to be thoroughly vetted and the party must ensure that they commit to the discipline of its traditional policies and to the leadership of the party.