THE ART OF HATING HAITIANS

Last year the census of The Bahamas was published and it showed that but for immigration, the population of The Bahamas declined. The rate of natural increase is below the replacement level. That has implications for policy in many ways. It will cause extra expenditure in health care. It will mandate pension reform. It means right now a shortage of labour in an expanding economy and that particular void is being filled by Haitian labour. There is a back lash in the population, with measures now being contemplated that will at least stop the flow of legal immigration into The Bahamas by Haitians. They say that Bahamasair may lose its most profitable route that of the flight to Haiti. All of this at the demand of voters who are ignorant of the facts and who are being manipulated by the Opposition parties into the hysteria that we see exhibited on social media. No matter what happens it’s the fault of the Haitians. Now you see a picture of who they say are Haitians coming in at the airport on Bahamasair. Then you see a picture they say of Haitians taking advantage of the free medical care. None of it tested. All of it manipulated but it will now affect public policy.