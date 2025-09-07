PANIC STATIONS IN NASSAU OVER A FALSE U.S. POST

For some reason, the United States State Department posted a note on their official website saying that as of 1 November 2025, Nassau’s U S Embassy would be the designated spot for Haitians to apply for visas to enter the US. This was picked up by the Bahamian press, and unthinking and non-discerning as they generally are, they all went without any critical thinking at full panic stations.

By day’s end on Thursday 4 September 2025, the social media was ablaze with idle and ignorant commentary about Haitians flooding The Bahamas with the complicity of the government of The Bahamas. Late that same day, the government of The Bahamas issued a statement saying that there is a ban on Haitians entering the US altogether put in place by their President, so there would be no uptick of Haitians coming into The Bahamas.

Never let the facts get in the way of good story.

The stupidity of some Bahamians, fired up by dishonest FNM and COI politicians over this Haitian issue is beyond doubt. How The Bahamas government gets the blame for US policy over which it has no control, just shows how blind and unthinking people are when driven by prejudice.

Now the most extreme measures are being contemplated: banning Haitians from coming to The Bahamas, stopping Bahamasair on its most profitable route from flying to Haiti. All sorts of nonsense that will in the end cause the economic collapse of this country, at a time when we have no skilled labour to serve an expanding economy.

The United States does not care one wit about The Bahamas. Their policy is their policy. The government of The Bahamas wisely does not confront the US about much of the nonsense that they parade as policy because they know they do not have the support of their Bahamian countrymen on this issue.

Whatever happens, it’s always the fault of the Haitians. It will never be the fault of the Americans. God bless them!

