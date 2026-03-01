A REPORT FROM DEAN’S BLUE HOLE

When Silence Speaks: A Leadership Question for This Election

With a general election approaching in The Bahamas, recent headlines have raised serious concerns. Former Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has acknowledged a business partnership with an individual now in custody in the United States after a vessel linked to Mr. Dames was intercepted near Fort Lauderdale (originating in The Bahamas) carrying 200 kilograms of cocaine and over two hundred bottles of cough syrup. These are not minor allegations. They strike at public trust.

What has been equally concerning is the response from Opposition Leader Michael Pintard who declined to comment on the matter when asked about it on Wednesday. At a moment demanding clarity and firmness, Mr. Pintard has not called for Mr. Dames to step aside. For many voters, that hesitation raises uncomfortable questions about decisiveness and judgment. However, Mr. Pintard did show this indecisiveness last year during the Golden Isles by-election wavered on whether he wanted Brian Brown to contest the election.

Leadership requires acting swiftly, especially when integrity is at stake.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has demonstrated a different approach. When controversies emerged involving senior officials under his administration, he acted — ordering termination, requesting resignations, and moving quickly to protect public institutions. Whether one agrees with all of his policies or not, the pattern is consistent: when ethical concerns surface, action follows.

This contrast matters.

The attachment of any political candidate to a vessel seized in a major drug bust demands transparency and immediate action. Even if investigations ultimately provide clarity and vindication, the country deserves leaders who respond decisively. Former Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, this week said he would deal with a party issue “before a second newspaper cycle.”

Leadership is revealed in difficult moments. The question before us is simple: who has shown the resolve to act when it matters most?

-Abigail Cartwright