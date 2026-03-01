FELIX SANDS REPORTS FROM FREEPORT

Pintard and Thompson Chooses

Opposition leader, Mr. Michael Pintard, and Mr. Kwasi Thompson are members of parliament for Marco City and East Grand Bahama, respectively.

These two men have perfected the art of being willfully blind and mute when it comes to advocating for themselves and the people they were elected to represent on Grand Bahama. When it comes to matters involving the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Messrs. Pintard and Thompson are normally articulate individuals, they, however, develop brain fog on matters concerning the GBPA. This begs the question why silence when it comes to their advocacy? Are they somehow conflicted?

The GBPA is under a 99-year lease agreement between the government of the Bahamas and themselves known as the Hawksbill Creek Agreement gives the Port internal governmental rights to license, maintain, promote, and charge service fees for the upkeep of Freeport until 2054; when the agreement ends, the city reverts to the Bahamian people.

In recent times, the roads in some areas of their constituency have fallen into a state of disrepair; some road verges are overgrown in subdivisions and in need of urgent attention. Street signs are missing. The boat ramps and seawalls show signs of deferred maintenance.

The Taino Beach Bridge stands as a monument of a company in crisis. The bridge is closed /abandoned, and the canal filled in as a service road speaks for itself. This proves the developer is unable to, or willfully refuse to, fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

Less we forget, it was Pintard and Thompson serving as cabinet ministers in 2019, who foolishly allowed the Port Authority, at the time, to take all the insurance money from hurricane Dorian which damaged the Grand Bahama International Airport, and walked away. They absolved the Port from their responsibilities to rebuild, run, manage and upkeep the airport until 2054.

Mr. Pintard and Thompson have been shamelessly and relentlessly attacking the Davis Administration for holding the Port Authority accountable; and demanding accountability because this Administration insists that they live up to their obligations under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

It appears that Pintard and Thompson have chosen sides; and sadly, it does not appear to be on the side of the people.

Scripture teaches us that no man can serve two masters: he will love one; and despise the other…

The final question is, does the master you have chosen to represent has sufficient votes to assure you of your re-election?

Felix Sands