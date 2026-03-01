KELLY BURROW SAYS NO FOUR STAR ON POTTER’S CAY

28 February 2026

Dear Editor:

Watching Eye Witness News. I never heard so much b/s in my life. Of late, the latest is the 4 star restaurant in the upcoming terminal on Potters cay. These people have any clue in operating a 4 star establishment? May I sujjest you Stay in your lane, DONT embarrass yourself!!! By the way can someone out there tell me where there is a 4 star restaurant in the Bahamas? We are talking 4 Star??? Tavern On The Green is one of the top restaurants in New York. I will give them a 3 star rating just my opinion!

Yours sincerely,

Kelly Burrows