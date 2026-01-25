A TRIP TO VATICAN

The Foreign Minister of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell travelled to Rome to meet with the Secretary of State of the Vatican to propose a memorandum of understanding between the Vatican and The Bahamas on a number of matters of mutual interest including a commitment to a rules based order, and to fighting for the environment. The two countries have had a close working relationship since the then Prime Minister Perry Christie visited the Vatican in 2013. Since the death of Pope Francis and the coming of the new Pope Leo, the country has decided that the relationship should be refreshed. The visit took place in Vatican City on Thursday 22 January 2026 with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Director General Jerusa Ali and the Ambassador to the Vatican Joseph Curry with second secretary Kemico Sands of the Foreign Ministry.