THE CABINET TO REPAIR TO GRAND BAHAMA

The Prime Minister Philip Davis has announced that the Cabinet of The Bahamas will meet in Grand Bahama on Tuesday 27 January 2026 to deal with issues relating to Grand Bahama. Since the bye-election two years ago to replace the late Obie Wilchcombe, there has been a short in the fulfilment of promises to people there and there is dissatisfaction with the pace of the economic development there, given the promises made. The party chairman Fred Mitchell has indicated that a number of factors have contributed to the delays but says that the general development of Grand Bahama continues to be a project for the PLP. The issues outstanding are the redevelopment and rebuilding of the airport in Freeport and the sale and redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan Hotel. The Candidates Committee of the party will also meet in Freeport to interview the potential candidates for the five seats in Grand Bahama, following the cabinet meeting. The Prime Minister has said that he hopes to have all candidates for the general election nominated by Sunday 1 February 2026.