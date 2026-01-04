A WORD FROM ALFRED POITIER

31st December 2025

My last note before the new year wishes.

As far as I know in order to be Prime Minister of the Bahamas you must be Bahamian.

My concern is as a constitutional Christian Nation why is it so prevalent that we assign another nationality to our leaders to create discontent or hatred amongst the masses.

Taking statements out of context seems to be the best political move now a days. If I am having a meeting with a group of individuals and I say I am one of you, exactly what does that mean? Am I saying I am a red blooded human, a Christian, a male or female, a Bahamian or any other Nationality? Truth is despite our differences, geographical origins, skin hue or even native language we are all humans and deserve respect as long as we give respect.

I travel frequently, and I always respect the laws and the traditions and peoples of the countries I visit. Honestly, I cannot think of a time in recent time I encountered anything other than respect in my travels.

As I move about in other people’s country I know my role. I am a guest and I govern myself that way. I expect the same from visitors to my country.

It is time we stop drawing conclusions and creating hysteria. We have a lot of persons that came from Haiti and developed roots in The Bahamas, we as Bahamians disparaged many of those such persons.

My question is, why you lay with and even made babies with these persons you publicly despise? Flesh of your flesh blood of your blood! Now you claim they need to go home when the only place they ever existed is the Bahamas.

Please don’t take this post out of context. I am merely pointing out the hypocrisy among many of my people.

My point is simple, if you are legally entitled to citizenship through lineage or any other constitutional right, then you should get it.

If you are not entitled to citizenship, you are a guest or visitor so govern yourself accordingly.

Lastly, our leaders deserve respect but should also give respect in return. Hate him or love him our current Prime Minister Hon. Philip Brave Davis is one of the most respectful leaders of our time.

The Bahamas is my country, the only one that I have ever claimed and I have no intention of doing otherwise, the Leader of my country regardless of political leaning must be respected unless they become utterly disrespectful to the point where they bring the country to disgrace. Our current Prime Minister is respected and adored internationally which translates to a respected Bahamas Internationally.

So if you are spitting disrespect, please keep my Prime Minister’s name out of your mouth!

Alfred Poitier