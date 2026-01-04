THE OUTLOOK POLITICALLY FOR THE PLP 2026

The clock is ticking onward toward the general election that is due by 10 October 2026. The winds seem favourable, but there are some choppy seas ahead. Some of it has to do with the normal exigencies of four years of governing. You make mistakes. You cannot get some things done. Others are unforced errors that slow the project down. But Lynden Pindling used to say:” steady as she goes”. It is our hope that this year, in the aggregate, the people of the country will find it in their minds and souls to elect the PLP to office again. We have a good leader and we think we have the right mix to lead eh country fro another five. Generally then the outlook is favourable but we have promises to keep and miles to go before we sleep.