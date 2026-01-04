GRAND BAHAMA GROWING

The signs are there all around, there for all to see except the FNM politicians. Grand Bahama is growing and coming back from the dead of Hurricane Dorian. The stores are busy. The airport is busy. The churches are full. The tourists are packing the island. We have to thank the steady hand of the PLP for the progress that has been made. There is a long way to go. Ginger Moxey, the Minister for Grand Bahama, predicts that by the year 2027 there will be six million tourists passing through the island of Grand Bahama. Change is coming and we are encouraging everyone to go and invest in Grand Bahama. There will be a need for labour, a need for hotels and a need for restaurants and other services that the island has a problem now delivering with the requisite quality and within the time demanded. The bottom line: Grand Bahama is growing.