THE BRIDGE OVER A CALM WATERS IN FREEPORT

Fred Mitchell, the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, makes an annual visit to Grand Bahama at the start of the year. This year was no different and he uses the opportunity to check on progress in the island. He stopped to check up on the repairs to the Taino Bridge in Freeport. This leads to one of the most popular tourist attractions in the island and ultimately to the settlement of Smiths Point where tourist like to gather with locals. The bridge has been limping for some time and the Grand Bahama Port Authority an its subsidiary company Lusco just seemed to be stalling in fixing it. It has been down to one lane for some time and now they have come up with a solution, that of pouring fill into the canal, blocking through access for small boats and paving a road over the fill to link the beach to the city. They say this is a temporary solution. Everyone is skeptical. The solution though temporary seems permanent given the fact that the Port and its company do not seem to have the money to maintain the city. Eyes are watching.