MICHAEL PINTARD TALKS TOO MUCH AND INAPPROPRIATELY

It was in the middle of the Christmas season, at the Junkanoo Parade no less, when the Honourable Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard was asked a question. Whatever the question, he in the middle of the Christmas season could have and should have punted the question’s answer for later, and simply wished everyone a merry Christmas. Instead, his propensity for volubility led him to launch a full scale broadside against the government over the marina tax. On the substantive issue though Mr. Pintard should understand that the question of the marina tax is not as easy as it seems. The fact is the marina in Exuma’s Staniel Cay was filled with boats, so the question of a general boycott seems misplaced. However, Party chairman Fred Mitchell says that there is a need to consider whether or not the proper economic rent is being extracted for the use of the resources of the environment by the tourist sector. There are reports of boaters coming here damaging the reefs, over fishing and damaging generally the environment and there must be away to pay for that. The question is where the balance is.