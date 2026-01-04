THE GENERAL ELECTION LOOMS AHEAD

The year 2026 is the year that the constitution mandates that we hold a general election in this country. There has been no repeat government in the country for 30 years. The PLP is trying to accomplish that hat trick. There are strong headwinds that work against the party on that score. One of them is just the sheer weight of history. The other is a series of unforced errors that mitigate against it. The other is the talk about bills not getting paid. However, the country has had in Philip Davis stable leadership and this caused the economy to grow, the tourists to pack the hotels and money to flow into pockets. Crime appears to be headed down. It’s a pretty good record to fight the campaign on, and with some tweaking the PLP should be alright. The party should get the tweaking done because that is going to make the difference between winning and losing. The mandate runs out on 10 October 2026. After that you have 90 days to call the general election.