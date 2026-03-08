ABIGAIL CARTWRIGHT FROM DEAN’S BLUE HOLE ON HOW VOTERS BEHAVE

The Price of a Vote🇧🇸

“I voting for my MP again because he made sure my long-standing issue at NIB got fixed.” Another voice replies, “I ain’t voting for him this time. I asked him to help me get a government job, and I still don’t have no job.”

Conversations like these echo across The Bahamas every election season. Too often, the vote has become a transaction — support given in exchange for a personal favor.

Somewhere along the way, the meaning of the ballot changed. The voter is no longer simply choosing leadership; instead, many see the candidate as someone who must first satisfy their personal need/self interest. If nothing was done directly for them, the response is simple: no vote. Representation becomes reduced to a deal — a favor granted or withheld.

Yet it was not always this way. In earlier generations, voting was treated as a privilege earned through struggle and sacrifice. Citizens looked for leaders with vision — people who could guide the country forward, create opportunity, and strengthen communities. They expected leadership, not handouts; representation, not personal favors.

When voting becomes purely transactional, the system itself weakens. Leaders may feel pressure to reward loyal supporters rather than govern fairly. Public resources risk becoming tools for favors instead of instruments for national progress. Trust in government slowly erodes. Corruption becomes prevalent.

A mature democracy asks something deeper of its voters. “Did the MP help me?” is only one question. The better questions are broader: Are our communities improving? Are policies working?Are opportunities expanding? Is the country progressing?

A vote is not a favor to a politician or a payback for a favor — it is a responsibility to the nation to improve the lot of all Bahamians to drive our country forward, upward, onward, together.

-Abigail Cartwright