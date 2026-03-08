A MESSAGE FOR MICHAEL PINTARD BY FELIX SANDS FROM FREEPORT

A leader who will not stand.

The subdivision where the leader of the opposition lives is a subdivision known to the people of Freeport as over the bridge on the Lucayan Waterway, Freeport.

This subdivision, like others, in East Grand Bahama has been neglected by the Grand Bahama Port Authority. The property owners in this area suffer in silence including Michael Pintard, leader of the opposition, henceforth, to be known as Mr. blah! blah! blah!

The question is, if Mr. Pintard is unable to stand up for himself and his neighbors in this subdivision, how will he stand up for the country when faced with difficult decisions. I challenge Mr. Pintard to rebuke the Port Authority for not fulfilling its responsibility as a developer and demand action! Stop acting like a groveling mendicate. It is unseemly .

Photos of the subdivision by Felix Sands

Felix Sands