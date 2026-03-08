THE CAT’S GOT THE TONGUE OF PINTARD ON DAMES

It has been almost a month now since Marvin Dames, the former National Security Minister and now candidate for the FNM, was caught up in a scandal involving his partner Malcolm Goodman being caught with 200 kilos of cocaine in the United States on a boat owned by them jointly and severally. Michael Pintard was quick to talk about the Grand Bahama Port Authority and supporting them over the Bahaman government but has had nothing to say about his candidate being caught up in a cocaine connection that he has denied. The cat’s got the tongue of the Leader of the Opposition. Funny for a man who usually can’t stop talking. The silence on this matter is deafening.