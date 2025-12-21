ACTS OF KINDNESS AND NOT MEANESS

On Monday 22 December 2025, the Fox Hill Branch of the PLP will hold its final meeting of the year on the Fox Hill Park. It will largely be a social affair. But the larger theme is this. Fred Mitchell, MP for Fox Hill, has told the constituents and the nation that the PLP is about kindness and not meanness. He told the story of his police aide working with BARK, the animal support group, to rescue a lame dog in Fox Hill and how this was an unforced act of kindness. We hope that the message of kindness resonates this Christmas.