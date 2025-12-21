THE ANNUAL TURKEY AND HAM GIVEAWAYS

Fred Mitchell, the Foreign Minister, often tells the story of him as a would be politician and young man near the age of 22 or so talking to Lynden Pindling in his office and railing about the practice of politicians giving out turkeys and hams to constituents. Today the practice is ridiculous and constituents whether they need it or not as soon as November comes starts calling about turkeys and hams. Some of them have their own resources but just like free stuff. Mr. Mitchell says that Sir Lynden said to him about stopping the practice: “Not in my lifetime, maybe in yours.” Mr. Mitchell is now saying to the young politicians behind him about stopping the practice: “Maybe in your lifetime not in mine”.