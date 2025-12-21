JUNKANOO IS A MUST FOR US

It appears that Junkanoo will go on as usual, despite the earlier kerfuffle about who would run the parade. The Government now appears firmly in charge. There was a little ripple again when the Valley Boys old faction who had been told they could not use the name Valley Boys anymore and had agreed with the Government, went to court and the court has said they can use the name. So there will be two Valley Boy named groups. But the important point is the parade will go on. This year the Fox Hill Congos will not rush for the first time. They are victims of the row between the government and the old JCNP that ran the parade.