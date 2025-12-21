THE SECURITY OF OUR STATE IS PARAMOUNT

The FNM and COI are continuing to mislead the Bahamian people on the anti-smuggling bill that the PLP passed in the House of Assembly and Senate two weeks ago. The bill has nothing to do with migrants or with asylum. He bill is about criminalizing smuggling. The issue is how stupid so many people are in these chat groups on Facebook and on What’s App. They are so stupid its incredible. Everyone wants to play lawyer. Last week, the President of the United States, working of data that was not accurate banned citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica from coming to the US. These jackasses in the FNM and COI are working the stupid people in this country into a froth so that it will cause the same thing to happen to us if they are not careful.