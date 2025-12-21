ANTOHER OF THE OLD SCHOOL PASSES AWAY

We acknowledge the passing of Patrick Bethel, the businessman and PLP supporter. Mr. Bethel passed away suddenly last week at home. He started out as the man Friday for Sir Garret Finlayson’s various establishments then leapt out on his own to become an investor and businessman in his own right and was hugely successful. He was a major contributor to the church of Christ the King in south New Providence, an Anglican Church. He was a supporter of the progressive cause. May he rest in peace. Our condolences to his wife Connie and his children.