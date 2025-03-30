ADRIAN WHITE NOT A SANE PERFORMANCE

There is a unique Bahamian expression that bears repeating this week. It goes something like this: “his head is bad”. This is apt to describe Adrian White, the man with assumed privilege of birth, who represents the FNM in St Ann’s in New Providence. He is rude, offensive in his language and obdurate in his assaults on decorum.

Last week out of the blue he stunned the House of Assembly on Wednesday 26 March 2025, by saying that there were two fires in the country. One example he said was the fire of the torch. That’s the symbol of his party. The other said was the fire between himself and the Speaker. The Speaker asked him if he had been drinking.

No one knew what the heck he was talking about.

But that is Adrian White. He specializes in sarcasm and snide comments usually from his seat. This time, he said it standing fully upright.

This is the man who opened the window for the Deputy Leader of his party to throw the mace out of the window.

This is the man who finds every excuse to throw dog whistles at the PLP.

It is strange indeed.

