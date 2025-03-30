MICHAEL PINTARD A MAN DESPERATE FOR POWER

( Bahamas Press image)

The report is widely circulating in the press, mainly through social media, that Michael Pintard, has had a come to Jesus moment with Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister. Dr. Minnis has continued his campaign of harassment of Mr. Pintard ever since the leadership battle last year. Mr. Pintard has apparently had enough and has reportedly told Dr. Minnis that not only will he not be nominated for an FNM seat but that the four people on whose behalf he was negotiating would not either. With a stroke of a pen then: Renward Wells, Desmond Bannister, Iram Lewis and Adrian Gibson are all delisted from the FNM’s roster. Mr. Pintard has been like a wild man all the past week, with statement and rallies and talks and talk. This is a man desperate for power and it shows. That’s a good reason why he should not have it. This report of the delisting comes hard on the heels of another report that said that former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham had brokered a peace deal between Mr. Pintard and Dr. Minnis. You don’t what to believe with the FNM