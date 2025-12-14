AN EMPIRE INTENT ON WAR

The Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holeness had on full display a photo of a visit by American officials from the Department of Defence in the United States, now named the Department of War visiting Jamaica. The caption said that the officials were in Jamaica to discuss security cooperation with the region. The rumour is they are visiting other capitals. No word on whether The Bahamas is included.

This is interesting given the fact that the United States has unilaterally decided to engage a country in war that does not harm to it and that has no ability to harm it. That country is Venezuela. There is an ideological problem between them and this has now come from push to shove or so it appears.

The U S has enlisted Guyana, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname to join the fight against drug trafficking by blowing up extra judicially people out of the water and it appears in a recent case even after people survive summarily killing them as they float helplessly in the water.

The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner has called this extra judicial killing.

Even in the United States there are protests against these actions and legislators have described them as extra judicial killing.

The question that must be asked is what does security cooperation mean across the region. What are the countries being asked to sign up to?

The region has been declared a zone of peace. In other words there should be no hostilities within the zone. The unfortunate thing in this case is the Caribbean has only moral suasion to stop the peace from being disrupted. They have no way of enforcing, if the major actor in the theatre is intent of making war instead as they should be studying war no more.

