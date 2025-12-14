MICHAEL PINTARD CONTINUES WITH THE FALSEHOODS

In his ever desperate campaign to win the government, Michael Pintard will not stop with the untruths and falsehoods. His entire campaign against the Anti- Smuggling Bill that recently passed the House of Assembly and Senate was and is built off falsehoods. The FNM and their Coalition of Idiots (COI) collaborators insist on saying that the bill that criminalizes smuggling is a bill about protecting migrants. This is simply not true, yet they continue on and on about it. The interesting thing about it is the stupidity and ignorance of so many of the Bahamian people who follow them. They listen to someone who was accused of being a crackhead and to another political misleader, a man who is simply a crook and a thief over the man who has been one of the most successful attorneys in the country and leads the country as its Prime Minister. This is quite sad but this is what we have and the PLP better take this falsehood platform seriously or to their peril.