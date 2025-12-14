NASTY ADRIAN WHITE MP

In addition to the charge of racism, it appears that the country can now make the charge of homophobia against the MP for St Anne’s Adrian White. This is a man it appears that does not have any idea of what it is to be civil and to understand where he sits in the firmament. He exercises the privilege of birth to the extent that it betrays prejudices of every kind. He is married to a black women. Yet he exudes comments that are filled with racist dog whistles. In the House of Assembly on Monday 8 December 2025, he was embarrassed by Fred Mitchell, the Chairman of the PLP. Mr. Mitchell was responding to Mr. White’s incessant grumbling and when he rose to challenge Mr. Mitchell’s patriotism, and was told to shut up and sit down quoting the song by Tony McKay: “Damn Fool, you married a gawllin damn fool!”, Mr. White’s reply was that the only thing that was correct was that he was a married man. Mr. Mitchell said “and I am sorry for your wife”. Mr. White replied that he had a wife that Mr. Mitchell did not know what a woman is. Here we go. Mr. Mitchell told Mr. White he was a piece of filth. No doubt civility reined in Mr. Mitchell’s mouth, since he is capable of saying much more.