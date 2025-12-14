HOW DARE ADRIAN GIBSON COMPLAIN ABOUT BTC?

The Barbadians have a wonderful expression that bears using in this column now. They say shyte to describe the dog do doo that sometimes comes out of the mouths of some people. We thought of this expression as Adrian Gibson, the disgraced and on trial MP for crookedness, was speaking in the House of Assembly last Wednesday 10 December 2025. He was complaining about the fact that there are only two BTC technicians, he said, in Long Island. Why would he complain since it was the FNM that has us in the state that it is with the bad and underservice of BTC as a phone company? They sold the company at a fire sale and the new owners laid off all the staff and stripped the company of its assets. The FNM caused that. As our friend Prince Livingston used to say during the days of the FNM when Bahamians were complaining: “You voted for them. Now cry bitches cry.”