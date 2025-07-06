ANSWERING CAY MILLS MISINFORMATION IN ABACO

Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP, had this to say about an allegation that the government of The Bahamas was deficient in defending the country against illegal immigrants. He said this on Wednesday 2 July 2025:

“A well-known citizen video note man said in an attempt to trash the immigration policy of The Bahamas government that we must thank God for the US Coastguard for catching 64 non Nationals, as they were trying to get into The Bahamas. “The truth is RBDF and the US Coastguard in a joint operation with the RBDF tracked these people from the time they left Haiti. They were headed to the United States, not The Bahamas and RBDF stopped them in this operation, off Hole In The Wall, Abaco, stopping them from getting into the United States. They should now be back in Haiti.”