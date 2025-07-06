A LYING PASTOR IN GRAND BAHAMA NAMED BETHEL

In a voice note on Wednesday 2 July 2025 Fred Mitchell snapped back at a man calling himself a preacher named Glenroy Bethel in Grand Bahama who made false claims about Bahamians immigration and passport policy: “We move on then up to Grand Bahama, a man calling himself a preacher, but a well-known purveyor of lies and conspiracy theories spoke about 300,000 applications for citizenship. That is a lie. The Bahamas government is planning, he says, to deluge the country with citizens of another nationality. That is a lie. “He also said that passports were being put out willy-nilly. That too is a lie. “I can tell this phony preacher that thus didn’t say the Lord. “Ladies and gentlemen and people of goodwill: just do the math, and you will see what is being said makes no sense whatsoever, lies from the pits of hell.”