THE FNM CANDIDATE: WHAT THE HELL?

They have denied it privately. The COI have disavowed any connection to it. FNM supporters have sent private messages to the PLP saying it isn’t so. They have not disassociated themselves from the nasty innuendoes about the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell but here is what Mr. Mitchell had to say in his own words on Monday 30 June 2025 by voice note and about the allegation by the FNM candidate in Fox Hill who is a doctor and claimed without evidence that the recent break in his medical officer was politically motivated: “It has been two times in the past week that I engaged in activity that I find generally counter intuitive. “One was to debunk the nonsense about a gay agenda using my picture and faking my voice, I had to point out if they are talking about secret agendas on that score, I ask if the FNM knows who they put up to run against me in Fox Hill and if they didn’t, I was prepared to tell them. “Then hard on the heels of that was an allegation by the neophyte FNM candidate in Fox Hill that politics was involved in the robbery of his office. There is no evidence produced to support this bare assertion. “But a Republican once told me that in the old days of the Daley Democratic machine in Chicago, if something like that happened, you could bet it wasn’t the Republicans who did it, but the Daley Democrats who staged it to look as if the Republicans had done it. So physician heal thyself. “I ask this question that people of goodwill were asking: why would a doctor advertise that he had $2000 in cash in his office? Was he not inviting thieves to come back and by doing so putting at risk every other doctor’s office? Because thieves now know that doctor’s offices are rich with cash. It’s just irresponsible.”