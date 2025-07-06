DISCERNING TRUTH FROM FICTION WITH AI

Fred Mitchell Chair of the PLP at press conference held on Thursday 3 July 225 said the following about AI generated images: “Bahamians must have a discerning spirit to be able to distinguish truth from nonsense”

Here is what he said in his own words on 2 July 2025: “The pity is that PLPs and people of goodwill do not have a more discerning spirit when it comes to this nonsense. All day long, you have people calling me, is it true? Is it true?

“That’s precisely what it’s designed to do: to distract us PLPs by trying to fight this nonsense? What I would say it is that those who are sponsoring this nonsense from the FNM and spreading it about a gay agenda, ask Michael Pintard if he knows who his candidates who are running for office are, amongst those just recently revealed. Ask him? You whistle, I’ll point and I’m prepared to go down that road if they want to persist, because I will have to meet iron with this stuff.”