NO ROLL OUT OF PLP CANDIDATES YET

Prime Minister Philip Davis told the press this week on Wednesday 2 July 2025 that the PLP’s candidates will be revealed in due course. This was followed up by Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP, who said the following on Thursday 3 July 2025: “I saw the prime minister today being quoted in the press, so you have to take what he says.

“I guess he’s not quite ready for a rollout. I suspect the Candidates Committee of the party will convene next month or sometime this month.

“[However], as I’ve said before, we have members of Parliament and they’re all working in their areas.

“So, the question of candidates doesn’t really arise at this point because we have people who are there, and the presumption is that unless there’s something to the contrary, the incumbent has the first bite at the cherry, so to speak, although everybody has to be re-nominated.

“We’re not quite there yet, but we’re making sure that all members of parliament are busy working in their areas and the party is doing what it can in those places where people have decided they’re not going to run, that we have caretakers to support the work of the party.”

“South Abaco MP John Pinder is still undecided.

“Some MPs have announced they do not intend to run again, including Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears, MICAL MP Basil McIntosh and North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty, who is deputy speaker of the House of Assembly.”