ANSWERING MICHAEL FOULKES AND MARVIN DAMES

Pat Rahming has a song that goes something like this: they are coming out of the woodwork just like worms…another five years gone by. So all the FNM deadweights are back in the public domain. The drunk drowning his sorrows in Eleuthera of the three birds and a goat fame. Then there is the one who was debarred for dishonesty in Florida who was fired as an MP just four years ago. Then there is the politician who tried to stack the deck against Shane Gibson and was thoroughly rejected for that. You guessed it. Michael Foulkes and Marvin Dames are back campaigning for their old seats. We must not allow these people to see the light of day.