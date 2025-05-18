BAHAMIANS AND THEIR PREJUDICE AGAINST HAITIANS

All through last week, the racist social media site “242 In The Know” was passing round pictures of the arrivals hall at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). There were long lines of mainly black people. The captions said something like who is watching over the influx of all these Haitians in The Bahamas, as they take over our country. This is a false narrative. Haitians are not taking over The Bahamas and cannot take over The Bahamas. The question itself is silly since the people they show are in the immigration hall at the airport, so ipso facto, someone is watching over who is entering. Thirdly how the hell do these folks know the people in the picture are Haitians? Just because they are black of course. What we point out is that let’s assume they are Haitian. They could not get on the plane if they didn’t have visas if they are tourists, or if they are workers here, they have to come with a work permit. So are these folk saying that just because someone is Haitian that disqualifies them from coming into The Bahamas? The stupidity knows no bounds of these jackasses.