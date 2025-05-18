THE 401 CUBAN DOCTORS IN QATAR

There is a world in which one rule applies to one and the other to another. There is a Cuban Hospital in the State of Qatar. This is the country where Donald Trump, the President of the US visited last week and received a gift of a 400 million dollar Boeing 747 jet that he says has no strings attached. There are 401 Cuban Professionals running the hospital in Qatar. Wonder what the US says about that, while harassing The Bahamas about the few doctors that we have to help save our health care system from collapse. You have to suck your teeth.